Vic renters sleep easier with virus deal

By AAP Newswire

Signage for a real estate property in Melbourne. - AAP

Victorian renters struggling to pay rent amid the coronavirus can sleep easier knowing they can't be kicked out for six months.

The temporary half-year ban on evictions and rent increases for residential and commercial tenants was confirmed on Wednesday.

The state government package also includes about $420 million land tax relief for landlords, while $80m will be put in a fund for renters facing hardship due to the virus.

Tenants Victoria said the multi-million-dollar package recognises the struggle of one-third of the state's households.

Eligible renters must register their revised agreement with Consumer Affairs or have gone through mediation, have less than $5000 in savings and pay at least 30 per cent of their income in rent.

Small businesses with an annual turnover of under $50 million with a 30 per cent or more in revenue reduction due to COVID-19 can be granted rental waivers or deferrals.

The new measures are backdated to March 29.

The measure comes as the state recorded an increase on Wednesday of eight COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1299.

There have been 14 deaths.

