Vic renters sleep easier with virus deal

Victorian renters struggling to pay rent amid the coronavirus can sleep easier knowing they can't be kicked out for six months.

The temporary half-year ban on evictions and rent increases for residential and commercial tenants was confirmed on Wednesday.

The state government package also includes about $420 million land tax relief for landlords, while $80m will be put in a fund for renters facing hardship due to the virus.

Tenants Victoria said the multi-million-dollar package recognises the struggle of one-third of the state's households.

Eligible renters must register their revised agreement with Consumer Affairs or have gone through mediation, have less than $5000 in savings and pay at least 30 per cent of their income in rent.

Small businesses with an annual turnover of under $50 million with a 30 per cent or more in revenue reduction due to COVID-19 can be granted rental waivers or deferrals.

The new measures are backdated to March 29.

The measure comes as the state recorded an increase on Wednesday of eight COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1299.

There have been 14 deaths.