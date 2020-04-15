National

Vic woman, 94, beats coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian great-great grandmother has survived coronavirus.

Maureen Appleby, 94, left the Austin Hospital on Wednesday with a guard of honour after kicking coronavirus to the kerb.

"I fought it back, I got there," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"Two men came to visit me - I thought they were out of Mars. They were in white uniforms with big black glasses, I thought I was dreaming."

Nurses formed a guard of honour and cheered on the COVID-19 survivor as her son John wheeled her out.

She was diagnosed a week ago with COVID-19, while in hospital after breaking her ribs in a fall.

Austin Hospital's Associate Professor Jason Trubiano said Mrs Appleby "has defied all odds", and was in the high risk category.

"She is over 90 and really that is an amazing effort," he told reporters.

Her son also left hospital after contracting COVID-19 via an unknown community transmission.

Mrs Appleby has words of wisdom for others.

"To not get scared. Just to take life as it comes and tot fight back," she told Nine News.

For now, she's at home in Rosanna ready to enjoy a lamb roast.

