WA man jailed 20 months over meth again

By AAP Newswire

Graeme Michael Pollock on his release from a Bali prison

A man who previously spent six months in a Bali jail for possessing methylamphetamine has been sentenced to 20 months in a West Australian prison for a similar offence.

Graeme Michael Pollock, 39, pleaded guilty to possessing 5.15 grams of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply in August last year.

He had been on parole for similar offending and was subject to an intensive supervision order at the time, the WA District Court heard on Wednesday.

Pollock, who has been a drug addict for almost 20 years, was described as a low-level street dealer to fund his own drug use.

"As you said in your letter, you now in the clear light of day can see the role that you played in the devastating epidemic of meth in the community," Judge Christopher Stevenson said.

The court heard Pollock had been jailed in Bali in 2010.

Pollock must serve half his sentence before he can be eligible for parole.

