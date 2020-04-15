National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out following New Zealand's move to cut pay for federal government ministers and public service chiefs.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced all ministers and public service chiefs will take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months.

Mr Morrison said the government preferred the current pay freeze for politicians and top-ranking public servants, rather than a cut.

"It's not something that's being considered," he told 6PR radio on Wednesday.

He said public servants were working hard to deliver important coronavirus response measures, including wage subsidies.

"They do a great job and they're as much on the frontline saving people's livelihoods frankly as nurses working in hospitals," the prime minister said.

"Everyone is working hard here. Everyone who is in a job is in an essential job. I just want to support them in those jobs so I'm not keen to get into a competition."

Ms Ardern said the pay cut was about showing leadership rather than making a meaningful change to the budget.

"It's an acknowledgement of the hit many New Zealanders are taking right now," she said.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg shot down suggestions Australia should follow suit.

"We have frozen the pay increases for politicians here and for public servants," he told reporters in Canberra.

"That's the action we have taken."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire