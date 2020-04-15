National

Bearded dragons, turtles stolen in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Baby bearded dragons and tiny turtles have been stolen during a break-in at a Queensland pet store.

Pet Superstore Capalaba owner Andrew Baker says the three dragons are about 10cm long, while the six turtles are each about the size of a 50c coin.

They are all just a few months old.

Staff are worried as the turtles need to be fed correctly and kept in suitable water, Mr Baker told AAP.

The central bearded dragons need specialist care due their size.

"Hopefully the police will get those responsible," Mr Baker said.

The break-in occurred about 5.45am on Wednesday, shortly before Mr Baker arrived at the store southeast of Brisbane.

The thieves smashed a glass enclosure and aquarium before fleeing with the dragons and turtles.

Mr Baker says the thieves might find it difficult to sell the wildlife as licences are needed to own turtles and central bearded dragons in Queensland.

