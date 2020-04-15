National

SA relaxes rules for cellar door sales

Strict restrictions on the operation of wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries in South Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic have been relaxed.

The tough measures, which essentially shut those businesses down, were introduced after a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Barossa Valley linked to tour groups.

Tastings or the consumption of any products or produce on-site will remain prohibited but takeaway sales will now be allowed, provided social distancing measures are complied with.

"We see this as a slight relaxation of the imposition so these businesses can continue to trade... as much as possible in the current circumstances," SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said on Wednesday.

He said the new direction would bring those businesses into line with all others that serve food or beverages.

"We appreciate the harshness (restrictions) have on businesses and the community generally," Commissioner Stevens said.

"They are not made lightly and are done with the intent of slowing the spread of the virus."

The commissioner said at this point no further directions would be relaxed but all were being regularly reviewed.

