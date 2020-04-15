National

Treasurer savages WHO’s wet market support

By AAP Newswire

Josh Frydenberg - AAP

1 of 1

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has launched a blistering attack against the World Health Organisation for its apparent support of reopening wet markets in China.

But Australia will not be following the United States in pulling funding from the WHO over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unbelievable, it's extraordinary, that the World Health Organisation sees it fit for these wet markets to continue in China," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"They shouldn't ... they've been the source of outbreaks that have killed people around the world."

There is some confusion about the WHO's position on wet markets because different envoys have given contradictory positions to various news organisations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he sympathised with US President Donald Trump's scathing criticisms of the WHO, having aired a few grievances of his own.

Australia declared a pandemic several weeks before the WHO, triggering a range of boosted biosecurity and border security measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Morrison has also admonished the WHO for its "unfathomable" decision to support China reopening live animal markets, which were the likely cause of the killer disease.

"To be sanctioning that is just completely mystifying to me," he told 6PR radio.

"But that said, the WHO also as an organisation does a lot of important work, including here in our own region in the Pacific, and we work closely with them.

"We're not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater here, but they're also not immune from criticism and immune from doing things better."

Liberal backbencher Dave Sharma believes Australian funding for the WHO should be tied to "necessary reforms".

"This reckoning has been coming for some time," he told Sky News.

"I think a lot of countries, Australia included, have been less than impressed with the WHO's performance."

Mr Sharma expects countries including Japan, South Korea and Australia to demand changes at the WHO.

"I think we should make sure we condition our future funding on necessary reforms," the former senior diplomat said.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles agrees there is a legitimate conversation to be had about the United Nations body.

"But this is not a time to be abandoning it - the world needs a strong World Health Organisation," he said.

"We can have a conversation about issues inside it, but this is not a time to abandon it."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire