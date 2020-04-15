More Aussies to be tested for COVID-19

National

Australians are being warned restrictions to contain COVID-19 will be in place for many more weeks, as states expand their testing regimes to stop any spread of the virus in the wider community.

State and federal leaders will meet later this week to discuss when restrictions on travel and gatherings of people can be relaxed.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cautioned that Australia is "not in that phase yet".

"We're many weeks away from being in a place like that," Mr Morrison told Seven's Sunrise on Tuesday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, meanwhile, has said it's unrealistic to think international border restrictions will be lifted anytime soon.

Thousands more Australians will be checked for the coronavirus as various states and territories expand their testing regimes to ensure more people showing symptoms can be screened for the disease.

The spread of the virus has slowed and health authorities say the pandemic is moving into a containment phase.

They want to keep a close eye on possible community transmissions, where new diagnoses aren't linked to known cases or people who have brought the virus back from overseas.

Some 6400 Australians have so far caught COVID-19 and more than half of them have recovered.

The death toll climbed to 62 on Tuesday evening, following the death of a 91-year-old woman in northwest Tasmania.

A cluster of cases in the region has led to two hospitals being closed and some 5000 people put in quarantine.

