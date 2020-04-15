National

Rise in virus cases at NSW aged care home

By AAP Newswire

A couple cross a quiet street at Circular Quay.

NSW Health is ramping up COVID-19 testing in several parts of the state, as more residents and staff members test positive for the virus at a Sydney aged care facility.

Anglicare was informed by NSW Health on Tuesday that five staff and four residents linked to the organisation's Newmarch House facility in Caddens had tested positive as of 4pm.

It comes after an employee is said to have worked for several days before testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in NSW on Tuesday had risen by just seven to 2870, with 32 patients in intensive care.

The state's death toll remained at 26.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was glad to see the COVID-19 curve flatten but warned the virus could quickly reappear if social restrictions were not heeded.

Testing is this week being ramped up in several areas including Sydney's inner west, Penrith, Liverpool, Randwick, Waverley, Woollahra, Blacktown, Westmead, Manning and Lake Macquarie.

"In those areas we have diagnosed identified cases of COVID-19 where there aren't clear links to clusters and so we want to assure ourselves that there is not broader community transition," NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters.

Meanwhile, those who test negative in the coming weeks will receive a text message on the same day with their result.

This would halve the time currently required to inform a patient of their results and reduce anxiety and self-isolation time, Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said.

Those who test positive will have their results reported immediately to health authorities.

