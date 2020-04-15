National

Bushfire risk severe in the Adelaide Hills

By AAP Newswire

CFS members put out a fire in Adelaide Hills. - AAP

1 of 1

People in self-isolation in the Adelaide Hills because of the coronavirus will be allowed to leave their properties if a bushfire breaks out.

With temperatures to climb to 30C in Adelaide on Wednesday, the Country Fire Service has declared a severe bushfire risk for the Mt Lofty Ranges.

A total fire ban has been put in place.

CFS Duty Commander Brett Loughlin says people living in the hills should review their bushfire survival plans with the current COVID-19 directions in mind.

"We have been in talks today with SA Police and SA Health about how people should respond if a bushfire starts near them," Mr Loughlin said.

"If you have been directed to self-isolate and there is a bushfire emergency near you, you are allowed to leave your property to travel to your closest Bushfire Safer Place."

But the CFS says anyone who is under a self-isolation order and leaves their property without proper reason will be investigated by police.

Wednesday's hot weather will be brief with cooler conditions forecast from Thursday.

