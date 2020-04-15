National

COVID-19 hits Tassie’s northwest hard

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital. - AAP

Coronavirus is crippling Tasmania's northwest with another death linked to the outbreak.

An elderly woman was the sixth person to die from COVID-19 in the island state, while at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe.

The state closed two hospitals at Burnie in the northwest after a virus outbreak hit 66 people including 45 healthcare workers.

Patients were moved to the Mersey Community Hospital.

The state has 165 confirmed cases, with an increase of 15 cases.

Of the total cases, 47 came over the Easter break in the northwest outbreak.

"It is again a tragic and stark reminder that this virus can be deadly," Premier Peter Gutwein said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first three people to die in Tasmania were passengers on Ruby Princess cruise ship. Two people who died at the North West Regional Hospital over Easter, were not on the vessel.

The two hospital closures have forced about 5000 people into quarantine for two weeks with 1200 staff and their families affected.

The medical facilities will be given a deep clean with Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Teams in town to help.

