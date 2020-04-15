National

WA looks at loosening COVID-19 state rules

By AAP Newswire

Cottesloe Beach in Perth. - AAP

Western Australia could wind back tough restrictions in the state amid a low increase of coronavirus cases.

But Premier Mark McGowan isn't about to open the interstate border.

"We're going to work on this over coming weeks to see what can be eased and can be tweaked, but I don't want to start ruling things in or out now," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"The restriction I'm not going to let up on, certainly in the near to medium term, is the interstate border."

The optimism is off the back of just one new local case on Tuesday, while three foreigners on the Artania cruise ship tested positive too.

The state's total confirmed cases hit 527, including 296 people who have recovered and 32 currently in hospital.

More than 200 confirmed cases have been linked to cruise ships, including 75 from the Artania and 54 from the Ruby Princess.

