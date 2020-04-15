National

SA may widen COVID-19 testing

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's chief health officer is considering widening the testing criteria for coronavirus due to the low increase of cases.

Professor Nicola Spurrier may open up the state's testing criteria for COVID-19 after just two new cases on Tuesday.

The state's total confirmed cases is 433.

While the state is in a good position to expand testing, Prof Spurrier wants to get on top of checking 750 Qantas staff who could be linked to a cluster of cases at Adelaide Airport.

About 150 of those workers have been tested so far, with the rest to be swabbed in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital is self-isolating after testing positive to COVID-19 after treating patients.

Executive Director of Nursing Rebecca Badcock said the nurse had been using the appropriate protective equipment when she contracted it.

"We are looking into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and this case," she said.

More than 20 hospital staff are in self-isolation as a result.

