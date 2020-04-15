National

Exam axed from Qld’s Year 12 curriculum

By AAP Newswire

Qld education minister Grace Grace. - AAP

An exam has been axed from the Year 12 curriculum ahead of Queensland schools starting remote learning from Monday because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Education Minister Grace Grace says that instead of Year 12 students having four exams, they will now only have three in 2020.

During a Facebook Live session on Tuesday afternoon Ms Grace told Year 12 students "Good news! You are only doing three exams this year".

"One has been eliminated, two internal - one has already been done - so one more internal and then you'll have an external exam...We want to make sure that there is no Year 13."

Schools, kindergartens and childcare centres will remain open for vulnerable students and children of essential workers when term two begins.

Ms Grace also clarified the definition of an essential worker.

"If you are required in your workplace and unable to supervise your children at home or make suitable arrangements, then you are deemed to be an essential worker," she said.

Remote learning is locked in until May 22 although a decision on it whether is extended will be made by May 15.

Meanwhile, learning packs are being sent to students across the state, with the minister saying teachers will be in contact with parents and carers while the tests and instructional papers will be delivered to households so they can learn remotely.

"If you are struggling please contact the school and let them know where you are struggling and what the issues are," she said.

Staff at schools and childcare centres are now on the list of those who can be tested for COVID-19.

An additional 11 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the state overnight bringing the total to 998 cases.

Five Queenslanders have died from coronavirus while 442 patients have recovered.

Although the rate of infection has dropped, public gathering restrictions will remain.

The government also announced on Tuesday a $28 million COVID-19 mental health fund for those who are becoming increasingly vulnerable during the current health crisis.

