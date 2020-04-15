Victorian school students go online

Victorian school students will log into virtual classrooms for term two amid the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Students will mostly be at home from Wednesday after the state government said those who can study at home, must do so.

Those students whose parents are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 or have to go to work, will go to school.

But those who attend school will still learn remotely, under supervision.

Vulnerable children are also allowed to go to school.

As the numbers of coronavirus stabilise in the state, more Victorians are being tested as the government widens the testing criteria.

Victoria Police has also vowed to review every lockdown-related fine for non-compliance of the chief health officer's directive to stay home.

Almost 21,000 spot checks had been done since March 21.

Victorians can leave their homes to shop for food and essential items, medical care or caregiving, work or education and exercise.

Individuals can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught in the wrong.