National

Victorian school students go online

By AAP Newswire

An empty classroom in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian school students will log into virtual classrooms for term two amid the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Students will mostly be at home from Wednesday after the state government said those who can study at home, must do so.

Those students whose parents are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 or have to go to work, will go to school.

But those who attend school will still learn remotely, under supervision.

Vulnerable children are also allowed to go to school.

As the numbers of coronavirus stabilise in the state, more Victorians are being tested as the government widens the testing criteria.

Victoria Police has also vowed to review every lockdown-related fine for non-compliance of the chief health officer's directive to stay home.

Almost 21,000 spot checks had been done since March 21.

Victorians can leave their homes to shop for food and essential items, medical care or caregiving, work or education and exercise.

Individuals can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught in the wrong.

Latest articles

News

Dhurringile woman in “excruciating” pain due to surgery suspension

A Dhurringile woman is begging the government to loosen restrictions on elective surgery as she endures excruciating pain awaiting a hip replacement. Joanne Honeybun, 50, was rushed to GV Health emergency on April 3 when her chronic hip pain reached...

Charmayne Allison
News

This Shepparton mum taught her children at home over 25 years - here are her top tips

As a homeschooling mum of 25 years, Shepparton’s Cheryl Jandesu has some advice for parents facing the daunting, uncertain road of remote learning. You will get through this, your kids will be okay - just enjoy the ride. “So many parents are...

Charmayne Allison
News

Lulla’s hands out hampers to help local indigenous families in need

Lulla’s Children and Family Centre may be down to just one child. But that has not stopped staff from serving their families from afar. The indigenous childcare centre has been sending out hampers of essential items to parents and FaceTiming...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire