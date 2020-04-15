National

High Court to rule on AFP raid on reporter

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Annika Smethurst leaving court - AAP

1 of 1

The High Court is set to decide whether a federal police raid on a journalist's home was based on an invalid warrant.

In a landmark ruling with major ramifications for press freedom in Australia, the outcome could determine whether police can use material seized during the search.

Australian Federal Police officers raided the Canberra apartment of News Corp Australia reporter Annika Smethurst last year over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

Smethurst and News Corp then mounted a legal challenge against the validity of the police warrant.

They want the court to stop police accessing data taken from Smethurst's phone to prevent it being used in any future criminal prosecutions.

Commonwealth lawyers have argued police used a keyword search to filter information, deleting anything unrelated to their investigation.

The court is due to hand down its decision on Wednesday morning.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire