National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

By AAP Newswire

GEORGE PELL RELEASE - AAP

1 of 1

Police have visited the NSW seminary housing Cardinal George Pell after he received online threats, a week after being freed from prison.

Four uniformed officers were among the group let into the Seminary of the Good Shepherd on Abbotsford Road in Homebush on Tuesday about 2.30pm.

"Officers from Auburn Police Area Command attended a premises on a prearranged meeting to discuss security protocols," NSW Police said in a statement.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney released a statement that the states's counter-terrorism squad visited to speak to Cardinal Pell about threats made on social media.

"NSW Police's counter-terrorism squad have spoken with Cardinal George Pell in relation to security threats he has received since arriving in Sydney last week," the statement reads.

The visit is unrelated to any police investigation involving Cardinal Pell, the statement added.

Cardinal Pell was released from a Victorian prison on April 7 after Australia's High Court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse over allegations he assaulted two choirboys at a Melbourne Cathedral in the 1990s.

He spent his first full day of freedom in a car being driven to NSW.

Cardinal Pell left the Carmelite Monastery in Melbourne's east to travel to the Homebush seminary, where he has lived briefly in the past.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire