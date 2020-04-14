NT govt rejects business pressure to open

Political leaders have shut down talk of restarting business in the Northern Territory after an eighth day passed without a positive coronavirus case, warning the shutdowns would be in place for a long time.

A Darwin woman in her 30s tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 6 after returning from North America.

She was the last positive diagnosis, with all 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Territory related to international or interstate travel and no cases of community transmission or deaths.

Of the 6400 confirmed cases in Australia by Tuesday, 62 had died.

That prompted the NT Chamber of Commerce chief executive Greg Ireland to call on the Gunner Labor Government to allow businesses to begin reopening in three weeks or more in a "gradual, staged" approach ahead of the rest of the nation.

"As long as health authorities say it's okay, I think with the two weeks incubation period for the virus and if we were to have another week to add a safety margin on to that, Mr Ireland said.

He said he was already in "very early stage discussions with governments" about getting businesses going while complying with health guidelines.

However Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said it was too soon to be talking about reopening businesses that had been shut to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and stop the large number of deaths that had occurred in Europe and the US.

"It has only been a week that we haven't had a COVID-19 case been diagnosed but that has come with a huge amount of work and sacrifice here in the Northern Territory," she told reporters.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said it was not the time to be talking about lifting restrictions because it gave people false hope and one case would lead to a community outbreak.

"We certainly acknowledge the businesses and many Territorians are going through tough economic times and tough times personally," she said.

"This is here for a long time, there is no cure, there is no vaccine, we have given our health professionals time to prepare our hospitals but we must not become complacent."

Ms Fyles said the government was listening to the advice of its health experts including its chief health officer who was part of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee that was advising the national cabinet.

She flagged the possible easing of restrictions at Royal Darwin Hospital where elective surgeries have been cancelled, if the number coronavirus cases stayed low.