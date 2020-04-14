Aussies turn to the kitchen to keep busy

For stress relief, to fill time or seizing an opportunity to reconnect with family traditions, thousands of Australians are turning to home baking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those is Sabrina Fico, who is now using her time in self-isolation to carry on the Italian recipes of her grandmother Maria, who died in 2016.

Ms Fico went into quarantine with her parents and two sisters some weeks ago and, as a result, is spending more time in the kitchen to keep occupied.

The Adelaide teacher said she was cooking and baking with her family twice a week because they had more time to make foods from scratch, including gnocchi, lasagna sheets and pizza, like Maria did.

"My nonna also used to make taralli (Italian savory biscuits) and my mum used to make them when she was little and it was something I've always wanted to do," Miss Fico said.

"Now we have the time to do it, learn more and practice."

And there's the added bonus of using up the fresh food before it goes off.

Charles Darwin University dietitian Judith Myers said amid the restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, more families were looking for child-friendly activities while staying home.

She said it led to more people combining cooking with family time, having a positive outcome amongst COVID-19's negativity.

"Look for opportunities for families to cook meals together because that's where kids learn about family traditions and culture and can connect," she said.

"For many children, until now they haven't necessarily been involved in learning about what those foods and traditions are."

Dr Myers said incorporating more fruits and vegetables and using wholemeal flour while baking added more nutritional elements.

She also recommended maintaining a well-balanced diet, reducing sugar quantities and separating allocated meal times from other activities.

Not surprisingly, the return to more traditional activities also has a modern touch, with people turning to the internet in droves to source inspiration, recipes and cooking tips.

An analysis of Google trends has revealed people living in Tasmania spend the most time looking up recipes, followed by Victorians, South Australians and Western Australians.

In the past 30 days, bread and cakes were the most popular Googled recipes nationally while pancakes, banana bread, pasta and cookies are others to get big hits.

In the run-up to Easter, searches for hot cross buns also soared.

Within the past seven days, damper has increased popularity in South Australia and Queensland, perhaps with a view towards Anzac Day.

For 19-year-old Hayley Murphy, banana bread has been a big hit.

Since losing her job as a gymnastics coach, the 19-year-old has been baking every day to pass the time.

She said she had also sourced recipes for bliss balls and brownies online.

"It's definitely therapeutic and it takes a lot of stress out," Miss Murphy said.

"I didn't bake anywhere near as much as I am now."