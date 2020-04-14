Registered NSW sex offender ‘lured girl’

A former golf club greenskeeper has been jailed for 10 years after being found pantless with a seven-year-old girl he had lured into an empty Sydney home.

The quick intervention of neighbours stopped Christopher Irwin following through with his plan to rape the girl he had been watching rollerblade in a southwestern Sydney cul-de-sac in May 2019.

The Macquarie Fields man, 35, had approached the primary school student once other children had left, asked if she wanted to "see something cool", and took her by the hand.

She said no but he led her into the home, locked the door and began removing her clothes, Judge Andrew Colefax says.

Fortunately, a neighbour who had seen the child being led up the driveway raised the alarm and a group of adults were banging on the front door within minutes, demanding the child's release.

Irwin covered the girl's mouth and told her to be quiet before, on second thoughts, he let her go.

Neighbours found both the girl and Irwin without pants.

"There is only one rational inference about what was to occur," prosecutor Joel Diggins told the Campbelltown District Court on Tuesday.

Irwin, who had been working at the empty home as a gardener and landscaper, made "fairly frank admissions" to police about what he would have done if not interrupted, Judge Colefax said.

He pleaded guilty to taking and detaining with commit a serious offence and intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 as well as twice breaching his reporting obligations as a member of the child protection register.

Irwin was sentenced in 2014 after police found he had been searching the web for child abuse material and had on his phone a "very disturbing" child abuse story, Judge Colefax said.

Also disturbing, the judge said, were Irwin's interviews with a forensic psychiatrist where he played down his first offence, denied he had a sexual interest in children, and said he couldn't recall much about abducting the seven-year-old.

"The fact you have no insight ... into your clear sexual interest in children is ... a matter of great concern," the judge said.

"You have not directly expressed remorse for what you have done."

The judge said the prospects of rehabilitation were "extremely guarded" and it was significant the forensic psychiatrist hadn't offered an opinion on whether any sex offender treatment programs would benefit Irwin.

As a child, Irwin attended a special school because of his low intelligence but there was no suggestion his home life was anything other than a loving and supportive environment, the judge said.

He said the injuries Irwin sustained in the citizen's arrest didn't amount to extra-curial punishment but he reduced the sentence by 25 per cent to acknowledge the early guilty plea.

Irwin's seven-and-a-half-year non-parole period expires on November 30, 2026