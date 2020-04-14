National

Bega wins appeal over peanut butter jars

By AAP Newswire

The Bega signage on a factory - AAP

1 of 1

Australian brand Bega has won a second victory over the use of trademark yellow lids on its peanut butter jars in a battle against US food giant Kraft.

Kraft appealed last year's Federal Court decision awarding Bega exclusive rights to use the yellow lid plus the red and blue peanut labels.

However, on Tuesday, the Federal Court dismissed the challenge.

When Bega bought the company, it kept the branding colours but ran ads stating "Kraft peanut butter is now Bega peanut butter".

The American company claimed it was misleading to consumers but the appeal judges disagreed.

"Even if there were a possibility that some reasonable consumers would be confused about the change in brands, conduct that merely causes confusion is not misleading or deceptive," justices Lindsay Foster, Mark Moshinsky and Michael O'Bryan wrote in their decision.

The fight over product image and copyright ownership was sparked during a series of takeovers.

The Kraft company was bought by Heinz and the Australian products, including peanut butter, moved under the Mondelez umbrella that was bought by Bega.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire