Older Australians less worried about virus

By AAP Newswire

Older Australians are less worried than younger people about coronavirus even though they will be worse off if they catch the disease.

Health officials and politicians have warned young Australians against being complacent about the virus, saying anyone can get ill.

The latest polling from Essential Research shows two-thirds of Australians think they're unlikely to contract the virus - more than a week ago - amid a flattening of the infection curve.

But those aged older than 55 years were much more likely to think they wouldn't get the virus - 74 per cent of this age group - compared to younger people.

Two-in-five of those aged between 19 and 34 years thought it was likely they would catch it.

The polling also found more than one-in-10 people were struggling with the isolation imposed through the social distancing rules and restrictions on travel and gatherings.

The proportion of those struggling is almost double for younger people.

That same younger age group was much more likely to have engaged in some activity to combat the sense of isolation, with 84 per cent of people aged between 18 and 34 staying connected online.

By comparison, just 65 per cent of those aged over 55 said they had sought virtual company.

The most common way of coping was spending more time in contact with friends and family via text message, phone calls and online chats.

Overall, economic issues were seen as more concerning than the health aspects of the crisis.

