National

SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Royal Adelaide Hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

The positive coronavirus test for an intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital emphasises the challenging nature of managing the pandemic, health officials say.

The woman, in her 20s, was working with COVID-19 patients at the hospital when she became mildly symptomatic on Friday.

She immediately self-isolated, was tested on Sunday, and the positive result was confirmed late on Monday.

Her's was one of two new cases reported in SA on Tuesday, taking the state's total to 433.

Executive Director of Nursing Rebecca Badcock said the nurse was wearing the appropriate protective equipment when she contracted the virus.

"We have known there was a likelihood of this scenario occurring and we have plans in place," she said.

"We are looking into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and this case.

"But we know that COVID-19 is a really difficult and challenging disease to manage and we are all at risk, and we're all susceptible."

Because of the positive test, 22 hospital staff, including two doctors, have been forced into self-isolation.

However, Ms Badcock said the hospital currently had 300 nurses capable of working in the ICU unit and the situation would not impact on patient care.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said 11 COVID-19 patients remained in the RAH with four of those in intensive care.

Only one was listed as critical.

She said while 36 health care workers in SA had previously contracted the virus, those cases were all linked to travel or other circumstances.

The nurse's case was the first in a hospital setting.

Professor Spurrier said she was also giving consideration to widening the state's testing criteria, given South Australia's low number of new cases.

But she said while SA was in a good position to expand the testing capacity she first wanted to work through about 750 Qantas staff who could be linked to a cluster of cases at Adelaide Airport.

About 150 of those workers have been tested so far, with the rest to be swabbed in the next 24 hours.

"One of the things I've certainly got on my mind is expanding the testing criteria but at the moment let's just get through the Qantas cluster," she said.

The cluster of 34 confirmed cases includes 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other Qantas staff.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire