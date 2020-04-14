National

PM weighs permanent national cabinet

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of a national cabinet meeting on March 22. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated the national cabinet formed during the coronavirus pandemic could live on after the crisis.

The national cabinet, made up of the prime minister, premiers and chief ministers, has met regularly during the crisis to provide a joint approach to tackling the impact of COVID-19.

Mr Morrison said the federation has been "more responsive and more co-ordinated than we've seen in many years".

"The national cabinet has been an effective way for all governments to work together, share information and make decisions in a timely and consistent way during this crisis," Mr Morrison told The Australian newspaper.

"The processes we've established for the national cabinet may prove to be a better way for our federal system to work in the future, but this will be a matter for another time."

"Right now all governments are focused on the job at hand to protect lives and livelihoods."

The cabinet is an extension of the Council of Australian Governments (COAG), which meets only a few times a year.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Sunday hailed the cabinet as "a great process" that had cut through some bureaucracy.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said no other state leaders had objected when he brought up the idea of continuing the national cabinet.

"The national cabinet process has removed the political boundaries that can hamper COAG," he told the newspaper.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire