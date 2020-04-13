National

SA does well with Easter restrictions

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens. - AAP

South Australia's compliance with self-distancing rules and other coronavirus restrictions over the Easter break has been a "silver lining on a very dark cloud", Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says.

Mr Stevens said local residents had overwhelmingly heeded the call to stay away from holiday locations and to avoid gathering in groups.

He also pointed to a growing spirit of goodwill across the community.

"It's almost like this is a positive, this is a silver lining on a very dark cloud on our community," he told reporters on Monday.

"That people are actually starting to engage in a better way and I think that's exceptional."

Mr Stevens said police checks on people required to self-isolate had revealed the vast majority were complying and businesses were also doing the right thing.

He said checks on 620 businesses revealed only two that were in breach of regulations.

"It's been refreshing to see so many people complying with their obligations," the commissioner said.

"We understand and appreciate the strict nature of these obligations but I think it's abundantly clear why we're doing it.

"To see this level of compliance in the community is quite exceptional and something we're very pleased with."

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said he was also pleased with the level of compliance over the Easter break but urged people to continue the good work for the next two weeks of school holidays.

"If we're working together, we will get through this in South Australia," he said.

