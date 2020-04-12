National

Qld’s new COVID-19 cases continue to fall

By AAP Newswire

More than a third of Queenslanders who tested positive to COVID-19 have recovered and the rate of infection is dropping, with Health Minister Steven Miles raising hopes that restrictions to stymie the spread of the virus could end.

As of Saturday, there had been 974 positive tests for COVID-19 while 368 sufferers had recovered.

Mr Miles says the recovery rate may be even higher as there was a lag in collecting data for those who had tested positive and were isolating at home.

With only nine new cases announced on Saturday, the total for the past week is just 77.

There are still 28 patients in hospital, including 12 in intensive care,

"When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (for the week), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380," Mr Miles said.

"We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average."

Mr Miles said social distancing and non-essential travel restrictions had saved lives, heavily reduced the number of new infections and reduced the pressure on hospitals.

The Queensland government is likely to review the measures by the end of the month, including those relating to non-attendance at schools, he said.

"We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that number of positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards," he said.

"That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working. We need to keep them up.

"We said we would review the restrictions on leaving one's home after a month and they will probably be the first to be considered as well as the restrictions on schools which, the intention is as I understand, is to make an announcement later this week," he said.

Despite restrictions on non-essential travel, police have issued 462 fines (of $1334 each) that have raised $616,308 in revenue for the state government.

