Quarantine for new Melbourne arrivals

By AAP Newswire

A river bank in Melbourne.

While Victorians remain house-bound under COVID-19 restrictions, the first group of quarantined travellers from two weeks ago will be let out on Easter Sunday.

At the same time, more than 1200 Australians trickling into Tullamarine airport this weekend from Peru, India and Uruguay will be shuttled off to hotels to start quarantine.

Victoria's total recorded COVID-19 cases stands at 1265, with 14 deaths.

The number of new cases on Saturday had risen by 24, compared to a rise of 13 the day before.

Of those infected authorities say 118 may have been cases of community transmission..

Chief health officer Brett Sutton has called on people not to look for loopholes in physical distancing laws and not leave the house unless for an essential outing.

While most people have heeded Dr Sutton's advice to have a quiet Easter, multiple people have been fined over gatherings at their homes.

