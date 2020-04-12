Jobless rate to show initial virus impact

The unemployment rate could rise to its highest level in four years when labour force figures are released this week, marking the initial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

Financial market economists forecasts centre on an unemployment rate of 5.4 per cent when the March jobs data is released on Thursday, compared with 5.1 per cent in February.

Predictions range as high as 5.9 per cent, a level not seen since early 2016.

However, they expect the rate could almost double towards 10 per cent by the middle of year as the economy sinks into a deep recession, the first in nearly 30 years.

While the government has put back the timing of the May budget until October, saying it is impossible to put forward a revised set of economic forecasts at this stage, that hasn't stopped predictions from economists.

For example, Westpac economists are predicting three consecutive negative quarters of economic activity - 0.7 per cent in the March quarter, a massive 8.5 per cent in the June quarter and 0.6 per cent in the September quarter.

Even though they expect the December quarter will show a huge 5.2 per cent rebound as restrictions are eased and businesses reopen, it would still leave growth five per cent lower over the year.

As such, Labor is warning the Morrison government against withdrawing the billions of dollars of stimulus it has pumped into the economy too soon, for fear of prolonging the downturn.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg can be expected to be grilled on the economic outlook when he is interviewed on ABC's Insiders program.

Mr Frydenberg successfully steered the government $130 billion JobKeeper package through a special one-day sitting of parliament last week.