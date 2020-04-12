National

Cruise passengers await flights out of WA

By AAP Newswire

Vasco da Gama passengers arrive in Perth after completing quarantine - AAP

Efforts to return cruise ship passengers from Western Australia to their home states are set to continue through the Easter weekend.

About 650 passengers from the Vasco Da Gama have completed their 14-day quarantine period but remain stuck in Perth because of a lack of flights.

Most are from the eastern states while a few are from overseas.

The passengers finished their quarantine on Friday and were moved to a Perth hotel, where they will be accommodated until they fly home.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has spoken to Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce in an effort to secure additional flights.

"We're working very closely with the airline and we hope that we'll be able to secure that so that these people can go home," he said.

Volunteers from the State Emergency Service and the Department of Communities have been engaged to help arrange the repatriation of more than 2000 people who have completed or are close to completing their quarantine periods.

Cruise ships have been responsible for almost 200 of WA's 514 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle under the watch of the Australian Border Force, is scheduled to leave by April 18.

Premier Mark McGowan says another five cruise ships are set to travel past Western Australia's coast in coming days en route to their home ports.

"Once they're all on their way, we'll breathe a bit easier," Mr McGowan told 6PR radio.

