ACTU worried for Qantas cabin crew

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

While the Morrison government works with airlines to rescue Australians stranded overseas because of the coronavirus crisis, unions have have raised doubts about whether there will be the staff to make these flights.

The ACTU says Qantas flight crews are concerned about insufficient health protections and leave entitlements should they be exposed, fall ill or are required to self-isolate due to potential exposure.

Qantas received an exemption from COVID-19 quarantine procedures for its cabin crew, but those who have ferried people people back home from stranded locations are becoming infected, and so too are their families, it says.

Passengers returning from overseas are required to enter into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days, but Qantas staff are not.

ACTU president Michele O'Neil said the exemption means there is no hotel room or support should crew or their family fall sick.

"This is a completely unacceptable way for Qantas to be treating its staff," she said.

"It is incumbent on Qantas to provide a safe working environment for its staff and to honour people's earned entitlement leave."

A total of 59 Qantas staff have been infected by COVID-19 and four families/flat mates are confirmed to have contracted the virus, with several more suspected cases awaiting test results.

