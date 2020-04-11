National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

By AAP Newswire

A road block at Miles Street in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast - AAP

Queensland police have issued more than 460 fines for coronavirus-related transgressions, raking in more than half a million dollars for the state government.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the majority of people have been compliant, while officers have shown compassion before issuing a $1334 fine.

"However, we have issued over 400 penalty infringement notices," Ms Carroll said on Saturday.

"Most people are doing the right thing but if there is blatant disregard, and there have been many examples of that, people will be issued with an infringement notice."

In total 462 infringement notices have been issued, raising $616,308.

Police have also been patrolling the NSW border and vehicles travelling southbound on the M1 to the Gold Coast after tighter restrictions came into force overnight.

The new 14-day isolation period for Queenslanders means those returning to the state will require a new pass and exemptions to strict coronavirus regulations to get home.

Previous passes issued by the state government have been voided.

Queenslanders entering the state must have an amber or red pass, the latter indicating they are returning from one of the 13 COVID-19 hot spots declared by the state government.

Exemptions apply for freight and commercial vehicles.

"There has been a dramatic change and every individual must have a pass," Ms Carroll said.

"If you have a red pass, as has happened to two people, you will be put into self-isolation."

She said from her experience, having driven past the Gold Coast beachfront on Saturday morning, people were adhering to social distancing rules.

Three beaches were closed on the Gold Coast, at Coolangatta, The Spit and Surfers Paradise, which were being policed both physically and through the use of drones.

"People are out there going for a swim or having that walk but we are not seeing people loitering, lingering or hanging around in groups," she said

The Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said they had intercepted 200 vehicles heading south on the M1.

"We have been very targeted with our interceptions ... and we have had to turn 11 vehicles around containing 19 people. They had no reason to be travelling to the Gold Coast," Mr Wheeler said.

"No infringement notices have been issued."

