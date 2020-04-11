National

Quarantine ends for hundreds of Aussies

By AAP Newswire

Travellers are taken into quarantine in Sydney on March 29 - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of Australian travellers being kept in mandatory quarantine in Sydney hotels are set to end their two-week confinement in time for Easter.

About 1300 people who arrived at Sydney International Airport after the clampdown on March 29 are finishing their 14-day quarantine on Saturday, NSW Police said.

They will undergo a final health check before they are allowed to leave for their homes around the country.

Police are overseeing the departures, assisted by health authorities, the Australian Defence Force and hotel staff.

Coaches will run to Sydney's airport throughout the day, but some won't be able to return to their home states on Saturday due to flight schedules.

"The remaining travellers are being assisted with alternate arrangements, as required," police said in a statement on Saturday.

"The operation will run each day as returned travellers continue to complete their mandatory quarantines and depart hotels across Sydney CBD."

The NSW health minister issued an order directing all overseas arrivals to go directly to a quarantine facility from March 29 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

Rugby

NRL has official nod for restart: V’landys

The NRL has been given “authorisation in writing” from NSW authorities for the game to restart on May 28, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys says.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL players happy bubble has burst

NRL players are happy that the bubble proposal which could have resulted in them all being relocated to one area appears to have been canned.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire
National

Gold Coast beach car parks to close

All car parks at Gold Coast beaches will be closed by the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19, following the closure of popular swimming beaches.

AAP Newswire