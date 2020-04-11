National

Victorians urged to stay home over Easter

By AAP Newswire

An empty Bells Beach in Torquay. - AAP

It will be a quiet Easter but the Victorian Chief Medical Officer is urging people to honour social distancing rules and fend off expected increases in coronavirus cases.

On Good Friday, Victoria's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1241, but of these 926 have recovered.

Thirty people are in hospital and 13 are in intensive care.

Healthcare workers account for 158 of the recorded cases, across seven hospitals and one radiology clinic.

Australians returning from overseas on Friday evening will be required to quarantine in hotels and other accommodation provided by the Victorian government, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton said.

People experiencing homelessness can access health care and accommodation at Anglicare Victoria, Brotherhood of St Laurence, Sacred Heart Mission and VincentCare Victoria.

Victoria Police are on a five-day operation enforcing safety on the state's roads over Easter and have the added task of nabbing non-essential travellers.

Victorians are only meant to leave their homes for essential travel, including to buy food and to exercise under the stage three rules.

Many of the beaches along the surf coast are closed and only locals or permitted visitors can use them for exercise while social distancing.

