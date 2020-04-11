National

Easter ‘vigilance’ urged for SA locals

By AAP Newswire

South Australians have been urged to remain vigilant on social distancing and other measures over the rest of the Easter break to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier Steven Marshall says the four-day holiday period was always going to be among the most challenging times during the global pandemic.

He says so far South Australians appear to have heeded the call to stay away from traditional holiday locations with many areas reporting very low numbers.

He's also happy with the number of people heading to the beach.

"We've seen some very pleasing signs in South Australia," Mr Marshall said.

"But we're going to be monitoring them over the entire long weekend.

"This is nearly always the most concentrated holiday period."

SA reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the state's total to 428.

Despite low numbers in recent days, deputy child public health officer Mike Cusack said the fight against the virus was still in its early stages.

"The key when we see a low number of cases, is not that we think we're through this in any way," he said.

"I think we're in the opening rounds of coronavirus and there is some distance yet to travel."

Of SA's confirmed virus cases, 179, or about 40 per cent have now recovered as the number of tests conducted across the state topped 35,000.

Three people have also died.

