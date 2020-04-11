Hot Easter weather to keep WA police busy

West Australian police will keep a close eye on the state's beaches with more hot weather forecast as families enjoy their Easter break.

Authorities have praised the behaviour of beachgoers, who largely respected physical distancing guidelines on Friday as the temperature reached 36C.

The mercury is set to touch 37C on Saturday before cooling to 27C on Sunday.

Health Minister Roger Cook says officers will continue to patrol beaches and won't hesitate to close them if people are doing the wrong thing.

"It's in the hands of the beachgoers," Mr Cook said.

"If you want to continue to enjoy the beaches in this incredible weather we're having on this Easter long weekend, please continue to observe the necessary measures around physical distancing."

Mr Cook said the government would work to secure flights home for the Vasco Da Gama's interstate passengers, who have completed their quarantine period.

The cruise ship's WA passengers were ferried back to the mainland from Rottnest Island on Friday.

Interstate travellers, who were isolated in two Perth hotels, could be stuck in Perth for several days with limited flights to home available.

Mr Cook said any passengers who could not immediately depart would continue to be accommodated.

He said the Artania liner, which remains docked in Fremantle under the watch of the Australian Border Force, was scheduled to leave by April 18.