COVID-19 lawbreakers fined almost $400,000

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police at a Gold Coast beach. - AAP

Disobedient Queenslanders, including 18 hooligans, have been fined almost $400,000 for breaking coronavirus regulations.

As of Friday morning, 289 people had been fined a total of $385,526 for disregarding strict coronavirus regulations which include the banning of non-essential travel.

Officers were called to an industrial area in Loganholme where they cordoned off a street about 11pm on Thursday.

More than 10 vehicles were intercepted and 18 infringement notices of $1334 issued for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction, police said on Friday.

The hoons' gathering at Loganholme followed 58 COVID-19 related fines handed out at a large car rally in Brisbane's south last Saturday.

The fines were issued to both drivers and passengers, aged between 17 and 30 after about 150 cars and a large number of people gathered at a warehouse car park in Rochedale.

The strict non-essential travel and social distancing measures appear to be paying off after just 13 new cases were announced on Friday.

It brings the seven-day total to 93 new cases, down from a high of 380 two weeks ago.

"The trend continues to be much lower than that rate that we saw through late March," Health Minister Steven Miles said on Friday.

"It means that all of our efforts, all of the sacrifices we are all making are working and they're helping keep our communities safe."

There are now 965 people suffering from COVID-19 in Queensland, with a current growth rate of 1.5 per cent per week.

