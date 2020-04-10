National

Qld poll could be postal vote: Palaszczuk

By AAP Newswire

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK - AAP

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote depending on the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

"We have to have a state election this year, there's no ifs and buts about it," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"One of the measures we'll probably be looking at is a full postal vote."

A decision about the election is likely to be made "in the next month or so" and it will depend on federal government modelling on the spread of coronavirus, which is expected in coming weeks.

"It depends where we are in terms of the curve," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Initial predictions suggest coronavirus cases in Queensland would peak through July, August and September, which would raise serious issues for an October election.

"That would have been absolutely problematic, being in a peak and asking people to go to a polling booth," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I can't give you a definitive answer at the moment, until I see that modelling that is going to come for each state and territory.

"When I get that modelling, I will be able to give you a definitive answer."

