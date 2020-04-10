National

NSW urged to stay home amid virus pandemic

By AAP Newswire

NSW residents have been urged to stay home and adhere to the restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus as they head into the Easter weekend.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian reminded residents they could not attend church or religious services over the Easter weekend and implored people to stay home as the state tries to slow the spread of the virus.

The state on Thursday recorded 39 new coronavirus cases - which is the smallest increase in infections since Mach 16.

The highest 24-hour increase was on March 27 when the state recorded 212 new coronavirus infections.

The total number of cases in NSW now sits at 2773 while some 31 coronavirus patients are in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian said it wasn't time to be complacent and urged residents to remain vigilant.

The premier said the full impact of shutdown measures aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 - including the closure of venues such as pubs, cinemas, gyms and libraries - would not be known for some weeks.

The restrictions and case numbers will be reviewed monthly.

Meanwhile, detectives have boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship at Port Kembla to seize evidence and question crew members about the docking and disembarkation of passengers in Sydney three weeks ago.

The vessel - from which 2700 people disembarked without adequate checks - is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more than a dozen deaths nationwide.

Police will interview other high-priority witnesses in the coming days.

The vessel is expected to remain at Port Kembla for 10 days with 1040 crew members undergoing medical assessments.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said eight crew members have tested positive to coronavirus while swabs have been taken from 88 who had an influenza-like illness.

