National

Temp checks at Syd fish market this Easter

By AAP Newswire

Social distancing signs at the Sydney Fish Markets. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney Fish Market will still open its doors for what is usually one its busiest days of the year but strict social distancing measures will be in place because of coronavirus.

More than 40,000 people usually flock to the market on Good Friday to snap up seafood ahead of the Easter weekend, but this year only 400 people will be allowed on the site at one time.

People will have their temperature checked on arrival, be given hand sanitiser and be asked to follow social distancing rules in the market to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customers have also been urged to know what they want to buy before they arrive and make their trip as quick and safe as possible.

"Obviously it's going to be a very different Easter down at the fish market this weekend," spokeswoman Stephanie Margrain told AAP.

"There'll be no oysters on the boardwalk ... Come down, shop quickly and get home."

The market has been working with NSW Police and NSW Health to develop a plan that ensures people who have made a tradition out of going to the fish market on Good Friday can continue to do so safely.

"We're not trying to encourage lots of people to come down like we normally would, but we're conscious for many it is a tradition," she said.

Ms Margrain also urged people who live out of Sydney to instead visit their local fishmonger for seafood.

The market's doors will open from 5am on Friday and trade will continue through to 5pm.

The market will be open every day of the long weekend from 7am to 5pm.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Snowden stable out in force at Randwick

The Peter and Paul Snowden stable are poised to have a number of strong chances in stakes races on day two of The Championships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Windfall awaits Davies in Provincial Final

Bought for $7500, the Angela Davies-trained Through The Cracks will be racing for almost 30 times his purchase price in the Provincial Championship Final.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire