Easter is time for hope, love: Morrison

By AAP Newswire

The need to stay at home this Easter shouldn't diminish people's hope but rather serve as a reminder of what is really important in life, Scott Morrison believes.

The prime minister has used his annual Easter message to remind Australians of the importance of staying at home and not undo the great work in stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

"As we go into this Easter long weekend, whatever your religious views might be, I do wish you a Happy Easter, Australia," he said in a video message posted online on Thursday evening.

"I hope it is a time as you come together in your homes, together with your immediate family, that it will be a strong reminder about what's most important."

Drawing on his own faith, Mr Morrison acknowledged this holiday would be vastly different to normal with no opportunities for extended family gatherings or attending church services.

"For Christians, not being able to gather does not diminish the hope that we have through this important Easter period," he said.

'This year, we will live out our faith by doing the right thing.

"That means staying at home, making sure we're checking on our neighbours and supporting our communities and families, our friends."

