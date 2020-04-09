Coronavirus mental health campaign in WA

Western Australia's government has launched a $455,000 mental health campaign focused on self-care during the pandemic as it confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the "Be Positive. Be Connected. Be Active" campaign recognises the heightened levels of anxiety and stress people are experiencing.

"The campaign is for everyone across WA, including those who are in self-isolation, older people, parents and younger members of the community," Mr Cook said on Thursday.

"Under COVID-19 there's so many things we don't have control of ... but looking after our own mental health and wellbeing is something that everyone can do."

WA now has 495 coronavirus cases in total, with 187 people recovered.

There are currently 34 patients in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Seven of the new cases are linked to cruise ships, including four from the Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle.

Two Halls Creek health workers have been diagnosed in the Kimberley region, which has a significant population of vulnerable indigenous people.

"In relation to Halls Creek, we are very confident that we've had no Aboriginal patients or members of the community exposed to those healthcare workers," Mr Cook said.

There are now 17 cases in the Kimberley in total.

A specialist clinic opened in Broome on Wednesday and has so far tested 31 people.

In the Goldfields region, three Main Roads employees have tested positive to the virus, with one in intensive care.