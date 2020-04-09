National

More time for Vic owners affected by road

By AAP Newswire

A supplied image of the Victorian government's design for the highway

People whose properties will make way for a $16 billion toll road in Melbourne have more time to begin the formal acquisition process because of the coronavirus.

Affected home and business owners now have until the middle of the year to start the acquisition process for the North East Link instead of until the end of this month.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan says that means people can start now or hold off if they prefer.

There are 36 homes set to be acquired under the road's reference design, along with 100 businesses in the Bulleen Industrial Zone.

But work is continuing to reduce the number of properties required.

Ms Allan stresses there will be no delay in the road's completion.

"This won't change the timelines for this massive project, but it will give people the space they need to make the decisions that are right for them," she said.

A voluntary purchase scheme has also been implemented by property owners in Borlase Street, Yallambie, due to the impacts from early project work and future building.

The road connecting the M80 Ring Road to the Eastern Freeway is slated to open in 2027.

Early works on the project are under way, including protecting and moving more than 34km of gas, water and sewer pipes and drains, ahead of major construction to start next year.

It is expected to carry up to 135,000 vehicles daily, taking 15,000 trucks off local roads and cutting travel times by 35 minutes.

