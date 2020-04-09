National

Hundreds apply for travel ban ‘loophole’

By AAP Newswire



Hundreds of people are exploiting a loophole to bypass a travel ban to a popular Queensland holiday destination, says a local mayor.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams wants the state government to stop people from changing their driver's licence address to North Stradbroke Island after 300 applications were made in just over a week.

"While some of these applications may be genuine, with so many in just over a week, it is clear some are trying to find a loophole by claiming they permanently live on the island," Cr Williams said.

Non-permanent residents have been banned from going to the island, just east of Brisbane, as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

The ban means people who do not live on the island cannot travel there for a holiday or any kind of recreation.

The island is an extremely popular school holiday destination.

"I realise this travel ban will be inconvenient for those with holiday homes on the island but right now, the health of the community must take priority," Cr Williams said.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police are aware of the applications.

"It's not a game to work out how you can game the system and go to your holiday home on Straddie because you want to spend the one weekend a year that you spend there at the expense of everyone else," he said.

