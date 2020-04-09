National

Convicted Gary Jubelin holds ‘no regrets’

By AAP Newswire

A day after being convicted and fined $10,000 for making illegal recordings during the William Tyrrell investigation, former lead detective Gary Jubelin says he has no regrets.

The veteran NSW homicide detective was on Monday found guilty of making four illegal recordings in 2017 and 2018, while investigating the three-year-old's 2014 disappearance.

Sydney magistrate Ross Hudson convicted and fined him $2500 per offence, but Jubelin maintains he believed he was allowed to make the recordings to protect himself against a complaint.

"I don't regret anything I've done in the police," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

"With the benefit of hindsight do I wish I didn't record those conversations? Yeah.

"I've come under some criticism because of people I've pursued or the manner in which I've pursued them, but I make no apology."

The 57-year-old, who quit the force in 2019, said he would launch an appeal against the conviction.

"I've woken up this morning a convicted criminal. That's not a situation I thought I'd ever find myself in," Jubelin said.

"It's my reputation that's taken the biggest hit and my integrity, and that's what has upset me more than anything.

"I've been a police officer for 34 years. I haven't seen other people being treated the same way I've been treated."

During a 10-day hearing earlier this year, Jubelin defended his decision to record his conversations with the Tyrrell family's elderly neighbour, Paul Savage, claiming he was protecting his lawful interests.

Before his sentencing, Jubelin received character references from Tyrrell's foster mother as well as several former associates including former NSW Police deputy commissioner Nick Kaldas, ex-senior crown prosecutor Mark Tedeschi and Greens MP David Shoebridge.

But Mr Hudson said he recorded a conviction to send a message that civil rights would be protected, describing the recordings as "strikes across the heart, nature, extent and purpose" of the surveillance act.

