National

Victoria’s seeing eye dogs train online

By AAP Newswire

two seeing eye dog trainees. - AAP

1 of 1

Man's best friend is getting schooled online to be seeing eye dogs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chocolate and golden Labrador puppies are being placed with volunteer carers who are using videoconferencing to teach them the tricks of the trade.

Vision Australia's Seeing Eye Dogs is a national provider of guides dogs in Australia for people who are blind or have low vision.

Volunteer carers take the pups from eight weeks until 13 months to train the puppies.

Instead of training in person with a trainer to learn the skills and socialise, the coronavirus has forced carers and pooches online.

"COVID-19 hasn't stopped the clients' need for a working dog, and once a puppy is born it's important we get them on the path to becoming a quality seeing eye dog as soon as possible," Seeing Eye Dogs puppy development manager Jane Bradley said on Thursday.

"We've quickly had to become experts in training our people and dogs via videoconferencing."

The lockdown period has seen an increase in the uptake of people wanting to become Seeing Eye Dog volunteer carers.

Applications for the 12-month program are open but due to overwhelming demand, the six-month caring program is full.

Seeing Eye Dogs celebrates its 60th anniversary on Friday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s economy resilient in the face of COVID-19

Shepparton is Australia’s 16th most economically resilient city to COVID-19, according to new research. The study, from university researchers in South Australia, Newcastle and US capital Washington DC, found Shepparton’s economy was more likely to...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton man makes Pooch Perfect semi-final

For Shepparton’s Chris Phillips, co-owning a dog grooming salon with his wife Shayla Knipe on the Sunshine Coast is a big change from where he used to work at Thompson Motor Group. But now, the dog-grooming power couple is in the final four teams on...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura auction goes digital

But the crowd was not gathered outside Tatura’s beautifully renovated Devonleigh House

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire