National

Coronavirus slashes two-thirds of job ads

By AAP Newswire

JOB ADVERTISEMENT STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Job advertisements have been slashed by two-thirds as Australian businesses absorb the economic pain of the coronavirus.

Victoria and NSW have shown the biggest declines on jobs website Seek as the pandemic drives a wrecking ball through the national labour market.

Seek managing director Kendra Banks said the impact of the virus had been swift and extreme, compounding problems already caused by the summer's bushfire crisis.

She said two key trends were emerging during the pandemic: a mass reduction in available jobs at a national level, and an urgent demand for workers in specific industries.

Retailers are hunting for shelf stackers, delivery drivers, supply chain managers and warehouse supervisors.

Manufacturers need more factory workers to keep up with increased demand for household staples, while large resources companies are looking to fill highly-skilled roles.

As more people still in employment work from home, software developers and cyber security experts are in high demand, along with nannies and tutors.

Healthcare workers and call centre staff are also highly sought after.

New jobs ads posted on Seek in the first week of April were down 65.3 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Victorian ads were down 71.6 per cent and there were 67.4 per cent fewer available jobs in NSW.

Despite the dramatic declines, people surveyed by Seek were fairly upbeat about their job prospects.

Confidence among unemployed people has fallen but more than half still believe they will find work.

The feeling of job security has also dropped among people in work but more than half still believe they are safe in their current roles.

Latest articles

Sport

McLean expected to make his mark at Shepp United

SHEPPARTON UNITED PHOTOS – 20140629000984041259-original. JPG (Brock McLean), KDSenior210919y. JPG (Blake Fothergill), PDSeniors140919j. JPG (Mitch Cleeland) JOINED LEAGUE: 1950 NICKNAME: DEMONS GROUND: DEAKIN RESERVE COACH: ROB OSBORNE PRESIDENT...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Maher’s Musings | Haisman Shield season review - part three

The Maher’s Musings Haisman Shield season review comes to an end today with the final four teams. Although the season was cut short by one game for two of these outfits, there is still plenty to wade through from their respective campaigns. So make...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra’s David Teague having busy time coaching Carlton

David Teague’s bizarre first full season as Carlton coach is continuing to take shape, with the Katandra product marshalling his young troops via correspondence. While building relationships as a new head honcho would be tough at the best of...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire