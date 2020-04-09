National

Vic govt helps local firm make ventilators

By AAP Newswire

A covid-19 patient on a ventilator - AAP

1 of 1

The Victorian government has inked a deal to have ventilators produced locally within the state by June.

Innovation and Trade Minister Martin Pakula says the government has awarded local firm Grey Innovation a $500,000 grant to help it secure a licensing deal to produce the devices, which can be life-saving for patients suffering COVID-19.

Victoria only has 1000 ventilators available but the government intends to place an order for 2000 ventilators with the manufacturer, the first of which will be potentially ready for hospitals in June.

"We're moving to fast-track the local production of ventilators, so that hospitals and health-care workers can continue their extraordinary efforts in caring for those of us who need it most," Mr Pakula said in a statement.

"A local manufacturer of these life-saving machines will help us respond to coronavirus cases and help save Victorian and Australian lives."

The government is also helping Ballarat-based Gekko Systems in their plans to produce ventilators as part of a $1.3 billion procurement drive for medical equipment and supplies.

Latest articles

Rugby

Stricken Masoe takes steps on crutches

Former NRL prop Mose Masoe has managed to walk on crutches at hospital in England as he continues his recovery from a serious spinal injury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lions should play NZ then tour SA: Gatland

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has touted a one-off match with the All Blacks before he takes his squad to South Africa in 2021.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire