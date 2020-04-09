National

Vic jobseekers find roles but more needed

By AAP Newswire

The Victorian government is urging businesses to throw lifelines to workers who have recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Almost 1300 people have found employment through part of the state government's $1.7 billion economic survival package.

Jobs include 450 roles linked to the quarantine program for returning travellers, more than 60 people preparing care packages at FoodBank, and others working in government call centres.

More than 2500 people are expected to have landed jobs through the program by the end of next week, but in excess of 50,000 individuals have registered for it.

So far 30 businesses have expressed interest in being matched with displaced workers.

"There's lots of individuals who have registered but we really want businesses to sign up," Jobs Minister Pakula told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're asking businesses to think laterally. There is a huge pool of workers available now, many of whom are trained, many of whom we'll have to provide some training for."

The state government has so far refunded $384 million in payroll tax to about 17,000 businesses under its coronavirus measures, and will have paid $50 million in grants to 5000 businesses by Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said the state's coronavirus cases were steadying but with increased testing more cases and deaths were inevitable.

Victoria recorded it's 12th death on Wednesday after a woman in her 80s died in hospital, bringing the state's total to 1212.

