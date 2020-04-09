NSW MP staying at holiday house: report

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has reportedly been found staying at his holiday home on the Central Coast despite authorities pleading with Sydneysiders to stay out of regional towns because of coronavirus.

Photos reveal Mr Harwin was reportedly at his Pearl Beach holiday home on Wednesday afternoon despite his principal place of residence being Sydney's eastern suburbs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes despite the NSW government saying all non-essential travel to regional NSW towns must be cancelled and urged Easter holiday-makers to indefinitely postpone their visits to slow the spread of COVID-19.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the safest course of action is for people to stay in their own communities.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people should be in lockdown wherever their "primary home" is to prevent regional hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Mr Harwin told The Daily Telegraph he had been at the holiday home for about three weeks and in that time had only travelled to and from Sydney for a medical appointment.

The minister said he was at the holiday house for health reasons and added that his work-from-home arrangements on the Central Coast were better than in his small apartment in Sydney.

Officials across the world have been caught flouting self isolation rules including Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood who resigned after being busted travelling to a second home in a rural area of Scotland's east coast.

New Zealand Health Minister David Clark offered his resignation to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after he was caught breaking the rules of the country's lockdown by mountain-biking near his Dunedin home.

Comment has been sought from Mr Harwin and the NSW premier who was reportedly told of the arrangements a few days ago.