National

NSW MP staying at holiday house: report

By AAP Newswire

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin. - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has reportedly been found staying at his holiday home on the Central Coast despite authorities pleading with Sydneysiders to stay out of regional towns because of coronavirus.

Photos reveal Mr Harwin was reportedly at his Pearl Beach holiday home on Wednesday afternoon despite his principal place of residence being Sydney's eastern suburbs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes despite the NSW government saying all non-essential travel to regional NSW towns must be cancelled and urged Easter holiday-makers to indefinitely postpone their visits to slow the spread of COVID-19.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the safest course of action is for people to stay in their own communities.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people should be in lockdown wherever their "primary home" is to prevent regional hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Mr Harwin told The Daily Telegraph he had been at the holiday home for about three weeks and in that time had only travelled to and from Sydney for a medical appointment.

The minister said he was at the holiday house for health reasons and added that his work-from-home arrangements on the Central Coast were better than in his small apartment in Sydney.

Officials across the world have been caught flouting self isolation rules including Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood who resigned after being busted travelling to a second home in a rural area of Scotland's east coast.

New Zealand Health Minister David Clark offered his resignation to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after he was caught breaking the rules of the country's lockdown by mountain-biking near his Dunedin home.

Comment has been sought from Mr Harwin and the NSW premier who was reportedly told of the arrangements a few days ago.

Latest articles

sport

Lakers announced premiers

Unanimous acknowledgment for finishing top of the home and away 2019/20 cricket season has been given with Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club being named the premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association (WDCA Kennedy Builders) for the season...

Robert Muir
sport

From injury to Moomba finalist

Local former Junior World Champion Pro Wakeboarder Chloe Mills has overcome two bad knee injuries which almost forced her to not return to her sport to recently make the finals in Moomba, placing sixth out of 14 girls. Chloe has been professionally...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Are Lakers premiers? We’ll know tonight

Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club will know if it is 2019/20 premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association following an association meeting tonight. “The club has spoken with WDCA President Michael Hurley and was told the committee would make...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire