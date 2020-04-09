National

More virus cases at northwest Tas hospital

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania has passed 100 coronavirus cases, with more health staff testing positive amid an outbreak at a hospital in the state's northwest.

Nine new cases across the state were confirmed on Wednesday night by the public health department, taking the number to 107.

Three of those are staff at either the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie or the neighbouring North West Private Hospital.

Four cases are patients who recently received care at the NWRH or NWPH.

Twelve staff at the NWRH have previously tested positive to the virus, as have two inpatients.

Premier Peter Gutwein has described the outbreak as greatly concerning and said there will be increased policing of stay-at-home orders in the northwest over Easter.

"I want to say to the northwest coasters, this is not a game. It is serious and we need you to work with us," he said on Wednesday.

Three people, who were all passengers on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship, have died from the virus in Tasmania, while 34 people have recovered.

The state has banned visits to all hospitals and aged care homes, bar some exemptions including end-of-life care.

